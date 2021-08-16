FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch in effect until 8:00 pm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the Big Bend and southwest Georgia until 8:00 pm. This means that environmental conditions are favorable for tornadoes as Tropical Storm Fred. Be sure to stay weather aware all day long as we track storms.

