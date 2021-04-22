First Alert: Severe thunderstorms in, near the region Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Expectations for severe weather near the southern Georgia and northern Florida regions continue to be highlighted in the most recent weather forecast.

A strong low-pressure disturbance will move out of the southern Plains and into the Southeastern U.S. late Friday. Locally, cloud cover increases in the afternoon, but rain and thunderstorms will not reach the region.

Saturday morning, some severe storms will cluster and move toward the Chattahoochee River valley of western Georgia. A couple of these can reach interior southern Georgia locations around U.S. 82 with strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and isolated tornado activity.

While the afternoon forecast lacks exact details, it will turn windy around the state line region. Scattered strong storms can form near and west of the tri-state region, and have the chance to become severe swiftly. A few tornadoes can form with this activity, if the right mix of atmospheric conditions and wind patterns come together.

Following that will be another stronger line of thunderstorms with damaging straight wind gust potential, and a few tornadoes that can form along and just ahead of the line. These have a chance to cross over most local counties, especially around and north of I-10, by Saturday evening.

The storms will weaken as they move east of the region late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

ABC 27

The Storm Prediction Center places the entire region in a "slight" risk for scattered severe thunderstorms Saturday. An upgrade to a higher risk category is possible Friday as new data is analyzed and assessed. Our local forecast will be adjusted as needed in the next day or two.

Count on First Alert Weather to keep you informed and updated frequently through the next couple of days. Be prepared with several ways to access severe-weather advisories, warnings, and bulletins.