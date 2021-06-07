First Alert 4-to-Go Forecast: Widespread chance for showers and storms Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Here's your forecast for the next four hours:

Have the umbrellas with you before heading out to the bus stop. There are a few pop up showers in western portions of the Big Bend. Showers and storms will become more widespread late in the morning and into the afternoon. Southwest Georgia and Eastern Big Bend have the best chance at seeing storm activity through the afternoon and evening. Areas around Tallahassee will also see some storms today. Otherwise, it will be a humid and uncomfortable day with plenty of clouds. Daytime highs will make it into the mid 80s.

A couple of scattered storms will be with us starting Tuesday morning. Temperatures will soar into the 90s once again from Tuesday all the way into Sunday.

There are no tropical systems being monitored at this time.

