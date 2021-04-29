First Alert 4-to-Go Forecast: Warm & sunny Thursday followed by a few storms on Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Here's your forecast for the next four hours:

wtxl

The beach weather continues here in the Big Bend.

Grab the sunglasses before driving to work. We'll see a mix of sun & clouds with temperatures starting out around 60F. Nature heats it up this afternoon with the thermometer climbing into the mid to upper 80s and a light breeze. No issues for the evening with temperatures dipping into the uppers 70s past the dinner hour.

Friday begins dry. A couple of showers and storms will pop up during the afternoon ahead of a cold front. Leftover storm activity will mix out by 7:00 p.m.

Severe weather isn't expected but neither is much cooling. The pattern will eventually resemble a summertime trend of heat, mugginess, and isolated afternoon thunderstorms by next week.

