First Alert 4-to-Go Forecast: Warm & beautiful weather through the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Here's your forecast for the next four hours:

We hope you're ready for another gorgeous day in the Big Bend. Temperatures will start in the low 50s across the area. Blue skies will be with us through the day with the thermometer rising into the low 80s in Tallahassee. A light breeze off the Gulf of Mexico will keep the immediate shorelines a tad cooler than everybody else this afternoon.

Tonight will be calm and mild with the possibility of patchy fog in some spots. However, dry air will limit the amount of fog in the region. Dry and beautiful weather will last through the weekend. Next week, we'll monitor where a cold front stalls, which will cause an increase in rain coverage and introduce chances for heavy rain and thunderstorms.

