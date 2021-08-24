First Alert 4-to-Go Forecast: Very humid with afternoon storms Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Here's your forecast for the next four hours:

We're starting off the day with a couple of showers and storms in the Big Bend. Otherwise we have areas of patchy fog in South Georgia. This will lift by mid morning. Showers and storms will become more prevalent across the region during the afternoon. Some of the storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Storms will mix out late in the night.

Another round of showers and storms will be on the way for Wednesday. Thursday will be less stormy with a couple of storms. Another upper low crosses from the east for the end of the week, raising shower and storm production again. High temps will be generally steady in the lower 90s.

A number of disturbances in the Atlantic basin waters have modest chances for future development this week. None of them have a high potential to create concerns for the Big Bend and northeastern Gulf region, though.

