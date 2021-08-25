First Alert 4-to-Go Forecast: Scattered heavy downpours Wednesday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Here's your forecast for the next four hours:

Another round of scattered storms is on tap for your Wednesday.

We're starting the day with some patchy fog in some locations. Otherwise, it is muggy and warm with some coastal showers. On and off storms will move through starting mid morning producing heavy rain and lightning. Showers will mix out of the area late.

Thursday will be the "driest" day this week. There will still be a few showers and storms out there during the afternoon. The weekend will be hot and humid with the chance for showers and storms.

There are three tropical disturbances in the Atlantic basin waters. None of them are forecast to threaten the Big Bend area. The closest one will reach the far southern Gulf later this week, moving into the western Gulf early next week.

