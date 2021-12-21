First Alert 4-to-Go Forecast: Rainy & cold day ahead in the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Here's your forecast for the next four hours:

It's a grey, cold, and rainy start to the day. Widespread showers will stick with us through the lunch hour. The rain begins to taper off past noon in Tallahassee. However, have the umbrellas with oyu throughout the day as there will be some lingering showers. The last areas to see the rain leave will be the Suwannee River Valley and East Georgia. Temperatures will remain cold with daytime highs close to 50F.

Wednesday begins cold with some cloud cover with a passing shower. Skies will clear through the morning and afternoon giving us sunny skies and milder temperatures in the low 60s. We're back to t-shirt weather once we head into Christmas.

