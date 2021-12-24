First Alert 4-to-Go Forecast: Nature gives us a gift for Christmas weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Here's your forecast for the next four hours:

It's another chilly start to the day with some patchy fog cover. Everybody will see plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures this afternoon with daytime highs in the low 70s. The evening will be pleasant and cool.

Christmas Day begins milder with temperatures in the low 50s. However, there will be foggy spots in the area. Fog will lift by mid morning. Expect a delightful Christmas Day with a mix of sun and clouds and a warm breeze during the afternoon. Daytime highs will make it into the upper 70s.

Much of next week will be warm and dry. The next chance for a few rain showers will be midweek.

