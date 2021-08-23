First Alert 4-to-Go Forecast: Muggy with scattered storms this afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Here's your forecast for the next four hours:

Rounds of rain and storms will happen again on Monday and Tuesday. Some storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and a lot of lightning. There's a good shot at heavy downpours at times. Temperatures will be in the low 90s nearly every day this week and it'll be muggy! Going forward, the rest of the week should feature the return of typical daily afternoon pop-up storms.

There are no tropical storm concerns for the region this weekend through the middle of next week. Dry air and Saharan Dust will put a lid on tropical activity in the Atlantic for the next few days.

