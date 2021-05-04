First Alert 4-to-Go Forecast: Hot, humid with popup storms Tuesday, strong storms possible late

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Here's your forecast for the next four hours:

wtxl

Foggy spots to start off your Tuesday. A couple of storms will begin to popup across the area by lunch. However, there will be plenty of dry time during much of the day. There is a better chance for storms for areas west of the Ochlockonee River in the Big Bend and Southwest Georgia.

It will feel hot and humid during the afternoon with a good breeze out of the south at times. Daytime highs will make it close to 90F.

The evening will be warm and sticky with a round of showers and storms arriving in the region late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Some of the storms will have heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and possibly hail. There is a marginal risk for strong storms in South Georgia tonight. Have multiple ways of receiving alerts just in case.

Better chance for widespread shower and storm activity during the day Wednesday. The entire Big Bend and South Georgia are in a marginal risk for strong storms. Storms will arrive from west to east by mid-morning and stick around through at least the afternoon.

Beautiful and much more comfortable weather arrives in time for the weekend.

