First Alert 4-to-Go Forecast: Heavy rain with potential for flooding Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dust off the umbrellas. You're going to need them this week.

We're starting off quiet and muggy. Storms will ramp up this afternoon after 1:00 p.m. A cold front is expected to stall near the area which, in addition to ample moisture and upper-atmospheric support, will drive rainfall up this week. Heavy rain may lead to localized flooding and some instances of isolated flash flooding Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will not be as hot, but it is still going to be muggy, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday and Friday will likely still feature rounds of heavy downpours and scattered storms.

The tropics remain quiet through early next week with no systems forecast to develop.

