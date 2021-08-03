First Alert 4-to-Go Forecast: Heavy rain at times Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Have the umbrellas ready once again.

Expect on and off storms throughout the day. The best chance for dry time will be in the morning. The afternoon will be unsettled at times as heavy rain and storms move through the Big Bend. The areas that have the best chance to see the rain will be the coastal areas. Heavy rain in spots could lead to flooding. Much of the Big Bend is in a Flash Flood Watch until early Wednesday morning. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies, warm, and muggy weather with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

The weather will remain story through midweek. Nature will turn off the faucet this weekend with hotter and more seasonable weather.

