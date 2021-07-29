First Alert 4-to-Go Forecast: Heat advisory in place for much of the area Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Here's your forecast for the next four hours:

Take it easy outside Thursday.

We're starting the day with warm and dry conditions. Nature will heat things up this afternoon as temperatures soar into the mid 90s this afternoon. The combination of the humidity and heat will make things feel as if it's in the triple digits! Expect a few popup storms in the Big Bend past 1:00 p.m. However, much of the area will remain dry and hot.

Searing heat will continue into the first half of the weekend. An excessive heat watch is in place for much of the region on Friday. Daytime highs will make it into the mid to upper 90s.

Storms return to the area starting Sunday.

We are unlikely to have any new tropical systems developing for the rest of this week.

