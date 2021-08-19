First Alert 4-to-Go Forecast: Heat Advisory in place for much of the area

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Here's your forecast for the next four hours:

Nature cranks up the thermostat Thursday.

We're off to a muggy start with foggy spots in the area. Fog will lift out by mid-morning. The afternoon will feel like a sauna with temperatures climbing into the mid 90s. The heat and humidity will make things feel as if it's in the triple digits. Much of the area is in a heat advisory. Otherwise a couple of showers and storms this afternoon and evening.

The heat continues into the weekend with the opportunity for your typical Florida afternoon storms.

Hurricane Grace will move toward the Yucatan Peninsula, while tropical storm Henri moves west in the western Atlantic. Neither of these, nor any other features over the basin, will affect our local weather pattern through the rest of this week.

