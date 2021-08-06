First Alert 4-to-Go Forecast: Grey skies with more storms east

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Here's your forecast for the next four hours:

We've got patchy fog to start the day in the Big Bend and South Georgia with some mist. Grey skies will blanket the skies just as they have over the past few days. Temperatures remain tolerable but muggy. Showers and storms will spread out across portions of the Suwannee River Valley and far Southeastern Taylor County. This is where a Flash Flood Watch remains in place as some of the storms will produce heavy rain at times. A few random hit and miss storms for the rest of the area during the afternoon and early evening.

Brighter skies are ahead for Saturday and the weekend. The sun will heat things up once again as temperatures make it back into the 90s during the day. Expect a couple of storms for the afternoon.

A few disturbances are present in the distant eastern North Atlantic, where they are forecast to move west or northwest over the next few days. Chances for development in the short-term are low, but their trends will be monitored through the weekend. We'll have a better idea of what can become of them early next week. Nonetheless, these have no bearing on our local weather pattern through the next seven days.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.