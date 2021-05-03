First Alert 4-to-Go Forecast: Few strong storms in Southwest Georgia Monday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Here's your forecast for the next four hours:

wtxl

The eastern half of the Big Bend and Southeast Georgia will be dry today. However, the western half of the Big Bend and Southwest Georgia will see a few storms during the afternoon and evening. Some of the storm activity will be close to the Tallahassee area after 4:00 p.m. Much of the shower and thunderstorm activity should be west of the Ochlockonee River River. Daytime highs will make it into the upper 80s with a good breeze out of the south.

Portions of Southwest Georgia are under a marginal risk for strong storms today. Main threats include damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado.

Another hot and humid day on tap for Tuesday with the slight chance for showers and storms mainly in Southern Georgia and western counties in the Big Bend.

Best chance for showers and storms in Tallahassee will be midweek. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the region under a marginal risk for strong storms Wednesday. Some of the storms Damaging wind gusts, brief tornado and heavy rain will be possible.

