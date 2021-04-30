First Alert 4-to-Go Forecast: Few storms for your Friday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Here's your forecast for the next four hours:

wtxl

Friday begins dry with foggy spots. A couple of showers and storms will pop up during the afternoon ahead of a cold front. Leftover storm activity will mix out by 8:00 p.m. Otherwise sunny breaks, hot an humid with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s.

The weekend will feel more comfortable with drier air moving into the region. Great beach weather on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds and daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will be a replay of Saturday. However, there is a slight chance for a shower or two in the Suwannee River Valley during the afternoon.

Hot & humid weather returns to the region Monday with the small chance for showers and storms.

