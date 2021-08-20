First Alert 4-to-Go Forecast: Few popup storms later this afternoon and evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Here's your forecast for the next four hours:

It's a quiet and warm start to your Friday. Thunderstorm activity will be limited across the area this afternoon. Better chance for storms this evening. Otherwise, much of the area will remain dry and hot with daytime temperatures soaring into the mid 90s. Any lingering storm will mix out after dusk.

A wetter pattern will arrive for the weekend as a boundary stalls over the region. Temperatures won't be as hot but noticeable and muggy with highs around 90F .

Tropical Storm Grace crossed into the Yucatan Peninsula today and is forecast to re-develop into a hurricane in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Henri is also forecast to reach hurricane strength about 500 miles off the Carolina coastline. Neither of these, nor other systems in the tropics, will directly affect the weather pattern here.

