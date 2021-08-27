First Alert 4-to-Go Forecast: Few afternoon storms for your Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Here's your forecast for the next four hours:

There are a couple of coastal storms to begin the day. Much of the area is waking up to dry conditions. The afternoon will feature passing storms starting in the eastern counties and moving west. Showers will be in the area between 11:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. Storms mix out after dinner.

Waves of moisture will keep rain chances in the forecast this weekend. Some of the storms will produce heavy rain at times. Each day beyond the weekend features favorable rain and storm development; some of the rain will be a side effect of the likely hurricane forecast to reach the central Gulf states early next week.

Tropical Storm Ida formed in the western Caribbean tonight or Friday. It will move northwest into the central Gulf this weekend where it is likely to intensify into a hurricane. A possible landfall zone includes Louisiana and Mississippi, but there are no reliable forecast indications of it shifting close to the Big Bend. Two other systems in the open Atlantic can also gain some organization but they will stay out to sea.

