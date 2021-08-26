First Alert 4-to-Go Forecast: Few afternoon and evening storms Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Here's your forecast for the next four hours:

It's a quiet but muggy start Thursday. Everyone is rain free for the morning. Spotty storms will first arrive in the Suwannee River Valley and East Georgia by late afternoon and eventually move westward through early evening. Otherwise lots of sun and hot weather on tap with temperatures climbing into the low 90s.

The weekend will feature your typical pop-up afternoon storms and hot weather.

Among several waves in the Atlantic, the one of local interest is disorganized in the central Caribbean Sea, moving west-northwest and is set to intensify as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula and the south-central Gulf this weekend. Most guidance points this system in the direction of the western half of the Gulf coast, avoiding the local area. This, and a few other disturbances present over the open waters, will continue to be monitored for future changes in forecast trends.

