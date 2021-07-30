First Alert 4-to-Go Forecast: Excessive Heat Warning in place for portions of the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Take it easy outside Friday.

We're starting the day with warm and dry conditions. Nature will heat things up this afternoon as temperatures soar into the upper 90s this afternoon. The combination of the humidity and heat will make things feel as if it's in the triple digits! Expect a few popup storms in the Big Bend past 1:00 p.m. However, much of the area will remain dry and hot.

Searing heat will continue into the first half of the weekend. An excessive heat warning is in place for much of the Panhandle and Big Bend on Friday.

The heat continues into Saturday with a few showers and storms for the afternoon. Better chance for storms on Sunday. Cloudier skies and storms will bring us relief from the heat starting Monday.

