First Alert 4-to-Go Forecast: Chilly start with lots of blue skies

Grab the winter jacket before stepping outside! It's a cold start to your Wednesday with a breeze not helping things. But hey, look on the bright side. Everyone will see a lot of sunshine and blue skies with milder temperatures for the afternoon. Daytime highs will make it to around 60F.

Temperatures will dip into the low to mid 30s during the overnight hours. This will lead to frosty spots across the area to start Thursday. The afternoon is looking just as bright with temperatures in the low 60s.

Christmas Day is looking spectacular with sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s.

