First Alert 4-to-Go Forecast: Chilly beginning with lots of sunny skies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Here's your forecast for the next four hours:

Grab the winter jacket before stepping outside! It's a chilly and frosty beginning to the day. Sunny skies Everyone will see a lot of sunshine and blue skies with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Winds out of the south will bring in warmer air from the Gulf of Mexico Christmas Eve. The day starts cold but the afternoon will be warm with sunny skies and temperatures around 70F.

Christmas Day is looking spectacular with sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.