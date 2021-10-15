First Alert 4-to-Go Forecast: Big cooldown this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Here's your forecast for the next four hours:

Two more days of warmth before a big cool down.

Friday starts off with some foggy spots in the eastern sections of the Big Bend and South Georgia. Otherwise, it's a mild beginning to your Friday. The afternoon will be filled with blue skies and warm conditions as temperatures climb close to 90F. No weather issues for the evening.

Saturday starts off dry for much of the area. There will be a stray shower in western areas during the early morning. Expect more cloud cover for the day with showers and storms popping up after lunch during the day Saturday. Line of showers and storms will move from west to east. A "gusty" breeze will be noticeable at times during the afternoon as well with winds out of the north at 10 mph and gusting near 20 mph.

Cooler air will rush in late Saturday into Sunday morning setting us up for crisp autumn air to start the second half of the weekend. Daytime highs Sunday will make it into the mid 70s with lots of sunshine.

Break out the hoodies as you walk to the bus stop Monday. Temperatures will start in the low 50s but warm into the upper 70s for the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

A disturbance north of Hispaniola, with low development chances, is the only system of note in the tropical Atlantic. No other systems out there are expected to become stronger in the next several days.

