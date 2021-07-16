First Alert 4-to-Go Forecast: beautiful end to the work week with a few afternoon storms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Here's your forecast for the next four hours:

wtxl

It's a calm and warm start to your Friday. Expect a mix of sun & clouds for the afternoon with hot and humid conditions. There will be a few showers and storms in the area as we go past 3:00 p.m. Some of these storms will produce heavy rain with the small possibility of localized flooding. The areas that have the best chance to see the rain is in Southwest Georgia. Showers will mix out past dinner.

The weekend will be hot, humid and dry for the most part. Small chance for a stray shower as we go into the afternoon. Better chance for rain as we head into next week.

A disturbance in the north Atlantic Ocean won't turn into anything troublesome. No systems of any local significance are forecast to developing throughout the Atlantic basin through this weekend.

