First Alert 4-to-Go Forecast: Beautiful beach & pool weather this weekend

Here's what to expect for the next 4 hours
First Alert 4-To-Go Forecast 0514 Friday
Posted at 6:34 AM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 06:34:04-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Here's your forecast for the next four hours:

Beautiful weather on the way for the Big Bend and South Georgia Friday.

It'll be a cool start to the day with temperatures in the low 50s along with some foggy spots. Nature warms things up as we go into the afternoon with daytime highs around 80F. Expect blue skies, sun, and a light breeze out of the northeast.

The weekend will be dry and warm. The next time we will see an isolated shower and storm in the area will be midweek of next week.

