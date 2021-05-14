First Alert 4-to-Go Forecast: Beautiful beach & pool weather this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Here's your forecast for the next four hours:

wtxl

Beautiful weather on the way for the Big Bend and South Georgia Friday.

It'll be a cool start to the day with temperatures in the low 50s along with some foggy spots. Nature warms things up as we go into the afternoon with daytime highs around 80F. Expect blue skies, sun, and a light breeze out of the northeast.

The weekend will be dry and warm. The next time we will see an isolated shower and storm in the area will be midweek of next week.

