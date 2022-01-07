First Alert 4-To-Go Forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Here's your forecast for the next four hours:

Good Friday morning! A cold front passed through overnight bringing some showers through late Thursday and early Friday. We've dried out and skies are clearing through the morning as winds shift from the north with cooler and drier air moving in. We're going to see those skies clear away with sunshine by the afternoon as highs stay chilly — in the upper 50's today. Winds will be from the north/northeast with no rain in the forecast. Expect lows to dip into the mid 30's for early Saturday with some patchy frost expected. It'll be a gorgeous afternoon Saturday with highs in the mid 60's. Another front arrives Sunday with showers and few storms, and another dose of chilly air to follow.

