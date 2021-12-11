Few showers, rumble of thunder passing through Saturday night

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday night will feature a cold front that will prompt a few scattered showers and possibly a storm across the area! Some showers may linger overnight into early Sunday morning. Otherwise, clouds will clear out during the day on Sunday with a much cooler feel settling into South Georgia and the Big Bend. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 60's. It'll feel much nicer outside too with low humidity!

Monday into the work-week will be quiet, comfortable, and filled with sunshine! High temperatures will rebound into the 70's, gradually warming up to the upper 70's by next weekend.

