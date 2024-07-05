Feel-like temperatures return to the 100s this weekend with pop-up storms

A few pop-up showers have materialized over localized parts of the region this afternoon while many have stayed dry. Most of the shower activity has remained along the I-75 corridor and our coastal counties this evening. After sunset, leftover showers will fizzle out with passing clouds and temperatures remaining warm with high humidity. Lows dip into the upper 70s near sunrise tomorrow morning, so there won't be much relief from the heat.

Tomorrow starts with mostly sunny skies as temperatures warm into the 90s by noon. Shower and storm activity looks to hold off until around 2 or 3pm, when isolated storms will start to pop up across the region. Storms become a little more scattered by dinner time, with shower activity once again fading by sunset. Highs reach the upper 90s with humidity making it feel more like the triple digits.

Beryl stays away from us this weekend, but its path towards Texas will help create swells in the Gulf that increase the rip current risk at our local beaches. Make sure to be careful if venturing out in the waters.

Scattered afternoon storms continue in the forecast for each of the next 7 days. This means not everyone will get in on rain each afternoon, but a fair chunk of the area will see a brief passing storm. Highs reach the mid to upper 90s with lows in the mid 70s.