Feel-like temperatures as high as 115° this afternoon with mostly sunny skies

The first Excessive Heat Warning of 2024 goes into effect for parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia 11am this morning with feel-like temperatures expected to be as high as 115 degrees during the hottest part of the day. This includes the cities of Tallahassee and Valdosta and the counties of Jefferson, Madison, Taylor, and Lafayette that are still recovering from Hurricane Debby.

Temperatures this morning are already nearing 80 degrees before sunrise, and will quickly warm into 90s by late morning. Skies will stay sunny for most of the day, with a brief shower possible during the early afternoon, however most will stay dry.

Highs reach the upper 90s, nearing or surpassing the record high of 99 set back in 2023. Feel-like temperatures will be in the triple digits across the area, hottest just south of the Florida-Georgia state line.

A southwest wind flow takes over the region today, helping to bring in more moisture this weekend. This makes rain chances more scattered by Saturday afternoon with more humid air. Proximity to a cold front also helps enhance afternoon storm coverage with highs in the mid to upper 90s.