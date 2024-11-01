FAMU Homecoming stays dry and sunny with above average temperatures all weekend

Temperatures remain above average this weekend as overnight lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s remain in the forecast each of the next 7 days.

Skies stay mostly clear bringing lots of blue sky for homecoming festivities in Tallahassee. No rain is expected through the upcoming election on Tuesday.

Saturday starts off with temperatures in the mid 60s, warming through the 70s over the course of the morning hours. By the afternoon, temperatures creep into the 80s, peaking in the mid to upper 80s between 3 and 5 pm.

Although we turn back the clocks Saturday night, the weather doesn't change much for the day on Sunday. Still lots of sunshine with temperatures starting off in the low to mid 60s early morning peaking in the mid to upper 80s Sunday afternoon.