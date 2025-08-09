Evening rumbles of thunder with an isolated heavy pocket of rain

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Scattered late-afternoon and evening storms mean we keep the rain jackets close for our Saturday evening plans.

Some pockets of rain could be heavy at times. Rain rates could reach up to 1-2" per hour in very isolated neighborhoods.

Storms could also produce frequent lightning at times.

You may have to move indoors if storms pop over your neighborhoods.

With the cloud cover and rain chances, we have highs in the 80s, but we get ready for a soggy few days.

Rain chances stick around through the weekend and early next week.

