Elevated fire risk Saturday evening, warm & dry again on Sunday

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Dry air and fuels (arid grass and brush due to moderate drought/abnormally dry conditions across South Georgia and the Big Bend), gusty winds, and lower relative humidity (moisture content in the air) has prompted a Red Flag Warning until 9:00 PM Saturday night. That means an elevated fire risk is in place, therefore do not decide to host a bonfire party tonight at your home!

Good news is that more moisture will be pushed into the area on Sunday due to southerly winds which will lessen the fire risk. Warm and dry weather will persist into Sunday and Monday. High temperatures will be in the low 80's. Each afternoon will also feature breezy conditions and southerly flow, adding more moisture by way of scattered cloud cover. Patchy fog and cloudy mornings are to be expected with more sunshine by the afternoon hours.

A wet and cooler pattern will begin to take over by late Tuesday. The rest of the week (and likely through next weekend) will feature scattered rain, a few storms, and cloudy skies.

High temperatures will stay in the 70's each day. Keep the umbrellas handy!