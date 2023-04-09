Easter Sunday Forecast (04/09/2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WTXL) — The outlook for Easter Sunday is looking to be a gloomy one! Although we have some soaking showers tonight, these could become some isolated sprinkles in the morning for any sunrise services. Overcast skies are expected for the morning hours, and the sun is not likely to peak until the afternoon. It will also feel much cooler tomorrow for Easter, the highs only being in the 60s, with a strong north wind helping to make it feel even cooler. The winds could even gust at 25 mph; best to wear something that will help break the chill from the wind. This wind will carry into Monday, though the clouds should become more broken. Expect to have the rain gear on hand for your work week; storms will roll in before next weekend. The outlook for the rest of your weekend looks gloomy skies with a bit of a cold snap to get us through Easter. The storms we see tonight should have their final say before sunrise, and we can put away the rain gear until about Tuesday.

— Katelyn McKinney