Easter begins with patchy morning fog before a warm and sunny afternoon

The weekend has started on a beautiful note with mostly sunny skies and temperatures this afternoon in the mid to upper 70s. It's been great weather to get out doors with relatively low humidity across the area. After sunset, temperatures will fall into the 60s as skies remain mostly clear. Overnight, a few clouds will pass over the region before patchy fog develops during the early morning hours, with lows falling into the low to mid 50s.

Easter will begin with patchy fog starting to clear across the area as skies remain mostly clear. Temperatures reach the 60s by 10am, quickly warming into the 70s by noon. The afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies as highs reach the lower 80s. Take advantage of the great weather to spend time outdoors with family and friends for the holiday!

A few more clouds enter the region Monday as highs again reach the 80s Monday and Tuesday. Isolated showers are possible late in the day on Tuesday as a cold front approaches the region. Lows for the first part of the week will be in the 60s. Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies with rain and storms pushing through the region as the cold front arrives from the west. This will keep highs in the mid to upper 70s before mostly sunny skies return to the forecast to end the week. Highs will remain in the mid 70s through the weekend with overnight lows in the 40s.