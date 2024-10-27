Dry weather continues this week with a fair amount of sun and highs in the 80s

A record high of 90 degrees was reached in Tallahassee Sunday afternoon, marking the third day in a row with a record daily high temperature. This has been the result of dry and sunny weather, with clear skies continuing into the night tonight. This will help temperatures drop into the lower 60s for lows early Monday morning with areas of patchy fog developing late overnight.

Monday begins with some passing clouds throughout the morning hours, with a sun-cloud blend through lunch time. This will keep temperatures in the 60s and 70s through noon, before sunny skies take over and bring highs into the 80s by mid afternoon. The vast majority of the area stays dry with only a localized pocket or two of drizzle around sunset.

The rest of the week will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as highs return into the 80s each afternoon. This keeps us slightly warmer than average, with overnight lows only falling into the low 60s with some more humidity creeping in. The isolated shower risk continues for only a small portion of the area through midweek before skies dry out heading into Halloween.

An early look at the weekend keeps skies partly cloudy with mostly dry conditions across the area.