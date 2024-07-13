Dry weather continues Sunday AM before isolated storms return in the afternoon

Temperatures this afternoon have reached the mid to upper 90s across the area with all rain activity off to our west, impacting parts of Liberty and Franklin counties and those across the Apalachicola River. Aside from an isolated shower in southwest parts of the area, the region will remain dry through the rest of the evening. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid 70s for lows, with periods of clear skies.

Tomorrow will start off similar to Saturday, with sunny skies during the morning helping temperature rise into the 90s by late morning. By early afternoon, some more clouds filter into the area, with an increase in moisture helping some isolated to scattered storms pop-up across the area. Storm coverage should peak around dinner time near 5pm, although storms will remain brief and spotty in nature. Highs reach the mid to upper 90s tomorrow afternoon.

Monday will see a noticeable return in humidity, with typical July afternoon scattered storms back in full swing with feel-like temperatures returning to the triple digits. These afternoon scattered storms continue through the week with highs reaching the mid 90s daily.