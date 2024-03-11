Dry weather continues over the next few days with a chilly start on Tuesday

Temperatures have remained below average throughout the day as a northerly wind influence has filtered in cooler and drier air into the region. Some parts of southern Georgia have even remained in the 50s for much of the day, making for some jacket or sweatshirt weather for much of the day. Skies have remained partly cloudy with some periods of sunshine, but no rain is expected in our forecast today or tomorrow. Overnight, passing clouds will make way for a few clearer periods, which will help allow lows to fall into the 40s by the early morning hours.

Tomorrow will begin with partly cloudy skies as temperatures quickly warm through the 50s and 60s during the morning hours, nearing 70 degrees by noon. The afternoon will feature some clearing skies as the daylight hours end on the mostly sunny side, with highs reaching the mid 70s. High pressure continues to dominate the area through Wednesday, helping keep the first half of the week on the dry side.

Some more clouds filter into the area for the middle and end of the week as highs reach the 80s by Thursday. Some isolated to scattered storms are possible Thursday through the weekend as a weak upper level disturbance approaches the region. By the weekend, highs will reach the mid 80s with overnight lows around the 60 degree mark. Storms will be scattered in nature as humid air returns to the area.