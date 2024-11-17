Dry weather continues Monday before humidity and scattered rain return Tuesday

Temperatures Sunday afternoon have worked their way up into the mid to upper 70s with lots of sunshine and low humidity. Even with the cooler weather, temperatures have still been running a few degrees above average. That will change later this week.

Tonight, a few more clouds pass overhead but there will still be clear periods throughout the night. Temperatures drop through the 60s and 50s before bottoming out in the upper 40s early Monday morning.

Monday brings in a touch more humidity with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures in the 50s on the commute to work warm into the 70s by noon before reaching the upper 70s and low 80s by mid afternoon for highs. Rain stays away but the evening will see more gradual cooling after sunset than the last few nights.

Tuesday and Wednesday feature increased moisture from the remnants of Sara that increase humidity and rain chances. Skies will also feature more clouds than sun. The added humidity will make it feel muggy outside as highs reach the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

The warm and humid weather doesn't last though, as a cold front pushes through the area late Wednesday which brings temperatures below average with lots of sunshine starting Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with overnight lows in the 40s through the weekend.

It's time to dust off the winter gear from the closet!

