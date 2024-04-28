Dry and warm weather continues on Monday with blue skies overtaking the region

The weekend is closing on a dry note with mostly sunny skies as temperatures sit in the low to mid 80s across the area before sunset this evening. Over the next few hours, skies will continue to clear with temperatures falling through the 70s before midnight. Lows will dip into the low 60s around sunrise tomorrow morning as clear skies set up for the day on Monday.

Blue skies will dominate for much of Monday as temperatures rise through the 60s and 70s during the morning hours. Very few clouds will pass overhead, making for a great day to get outdoors and soak up the sun. The afternoon will be on the warmer side with highs reaching the mid 80s with a breeze out of the south 5-10 miles per hour. Mostly clear skies continue through Monday night.

Tuesday will feature the chance for isolated storms, especially in our southern Georgia counties. Periods of sunshine will continue for much of the day on Tuesday, and any showers across the area with be hit or miss and brief in nature. Wednesday features mostly sunny skies with little chance for rain, before isolated to scattered storms return Thursday and Friday with highs in the 90s. The weekend features hit or miss storms once again as a sun-cloud blend takes over the region.