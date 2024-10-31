Dry and warm weather continues Halloween night into the first week of November

Dry weather and highs in the 80s have made for a great day to get outdoors and enjoy a pleasant Halloween. Temperatures will remain on the warm side compared to your typical Halloween, only falling gradually through the 70s before reaching the low to mid 60s early tomorrow morning. There won't be any rain to deal with, so all umbrellas and rain jackets can be left at home when going out trick or treating!

The dry and warm weather continues heading into the first week of November, with a fair amount of sunshine seen across the Big Bend and South Georgia each day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s return each afternoon this weekend into next week, well above the average highs in the upper 70s this time of year. Overnight lows remain well above average over the course of the next week as well, in the low to mid 60s opposed to the lower 50s.

Rain chances remain negligible until Thursday of next week, where an isolated shower cannot be ruled out.

The area of tropical moisture we are watching for potential development in the Caribbean will meander over the course of the next week, with no signs of significant development that would pose a concern to our local area at this time.