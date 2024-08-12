Dry and sunny weather continues Tuesday with highs in the upper 90s

A very sunny Monday has brought a dry and hot start of the week and first day of school for many across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Shower activity has been very hard to come by, with a few showers earlier today in Suwannee County dissipating a few hours before sunset this evening. Temperatures in the low to mid 90s and feel-like temperatures in the 100s will continue throughout the week.

Tuesday will begin with similar weather to Monday, featuring lots of sunshine and no rain during the morning hours. Temperatures in the 70s and 80s quickly warm into the 90s by 11am. Skies stay sunny with few clouds into the afternoon, where a localized shower can't be ruled out between 3 and 6pm, but the vast majority of the area stays dry. Highs reach the upper 90s with feel-like temperatures into the triple digits.

Wednesday continues abundant sunshine as a high pressure system to the west continues to control the weather along the northern Gulf coast, and afternoon highs in the upper 90s will make a run at 100 degrees. Thursday brings scattered afternoon storm coverage back into the area and helps cool highs back to the mid 90s, with a fair amount of sunshine continuing into the weekend along with isolated to scattered afternoon storms.