Dry and sunny to finish the weekend, storms by midweek

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Showers will wrap up later Saturday evening. Low temperatures will cool down to the low 50's. The rest of the weekend will feature dry conditions, under plenty of sunshine!

High temperatures Sunday will be in the low 80's. It'll cool off again Sunday night under clear skies. Low temperatures will be a bit chilly Monday morning around 50 degrees.

More dry weather is on tap for Monday with high temperatures in the low 80's.

Our next system will arrive midweek bringing the potential for severe storms Tuesday into Wednesday. Showers and a few storms may linger into Thursday.

Friday through next weekend will offer cooler and drier conditions!