Drier weather has moved into the area with cooler temperatures in store this week

ENTER DATELINE — Rain has finally moved out of the region and we've been left with a sun/cloud blend for much of the day today. Periods of sunshine have peaked out from behind the clouds, with temperatures rising into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. Over the next few hours, temperatures will drop through the 60s and 50s, bottoming out in the mid 40s near sunrise tomorrow morning. Skies will remain with some passing clouds with some clearer periods spread throughout the night.

Tomorrow, temperatures will start off in the 40s but quickly warming through the 50s throughout the morning. There will be some clouds in the sky tomorrow, but less than today with many sunny periods throughout the day. However, with winds out of the west-northwest, cooler air will filter into the region, with highs only reaching the low 60s. This cooler weather continues for much of the week, with highs struggling to reach the 60s Wednesday and Thursday, and we'll be waking up to lows in the 30s Thursday morning.

By the weekend, rain chances will increase as a cold front approaches the region. Some storms can be expected Saturday into Sunday, but details on the exact timing of the storms and how strong they will get are still uncertain. Stay tuned this week for updates on the storm timing and threats for this weekend!