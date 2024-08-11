Drier weather for Back To School week, some afternoon pop-up showers possible

As many across the area wind down their weekend and get ready for the first day of school tomorrow, pop-up storms are lingering for parts of the area, especially in the Big Bend. These showers and storms are beginning to dissipate, and a sun-cloud blend will be seen approaching sunset. Overnight, skies will clear with temperatures falling into the mid 70s for lows tomorrow morning.

Monday starts with sunny skies across the region with temperatures rising through the 80s and quickly into the 90s by midday. This will make for dry weather at the bus stop tomorrow morning with temperatures not extremely hot yet, around the 80 degree mark. A brief shower is possible for the bus ride home, but skies will be mostly sunny for the majority of the area with much less rain coverage than this weekend. Highs reach the mid to upper 90s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits during the early to mid afternoon.

The rest of the week remains mostly sunny, with a little more cloud cover expected Thursday. However, rain chances each afternoon remain isolated to scattered, with most of the area staying dry most days. A high pressure system to our west helps to keep most afternoon showers at bay throughout the week. This weekend the scattered storms become more hit-or-miss during the afternoon, bringing back partly cloudy skies and more humidity.