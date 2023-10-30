Dense fog possible this morning before a cold front brings much cooler and drier weather to start off November

Low temperatures this morning have bottomed out in the upper 50s and low 60s, with some clouds filtering into the region. A dense fog advisory is in effect for eastern portions of the region, including the eastern Big Bend and the I-75 corridor in southern Georgia. This is where visibility can be reduced to a quarter mile or less, so make sure you leave plenty of time to reach your destination this morning. The rest of the region will see areas of patchy fog. This morning will begin on a somewhat overcast note, with the sun peaking through the clouds from time to time. Temperatures will rise through the 60s and 70s before reaching the 80s early afternoon. Skies will also begin to clear with a mostly sunny sky across the area this afternoon. No rain is expected in the forecast today, and a mostly clear sky will persist through tonight. Patchy fog will be possible again tomorrow morning as lows dip into the upper 50s.

A cold front moving through the region will bring highs for Halloween back into the 70s, but much cooler air will work its way into the region Wednesday morning. Lows tomorrow night will dip into 40s with daytime highs on Wednesday only reaching the upper 60s. This chilly air will persist through the end of the workweek with lows in the 40s and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. This weekend, high temperatures will rebound to the upper 70s and low 80s, returning to near-average for this time of year. Rain stays away from the area throughout the week, not helping drought conditions that are being seen in western portions of the viewing area.