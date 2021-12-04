Dense Fog Advisory in place for Big Bend, South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — If you're wondering where your backyard is, you're not alone.

Much of the area is waking up to very dense fog Saturday morning. In fact, the National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory in place for the entire area. Take it easy on the roads if you have to travel this morning.

Conditions will improve late this morning as fog will lift. Most of the region will see some sun during the afternoon with more clouds hovering around the Jefferson and Wakulla County Coast. Temperatures warm into the low to mid 70s with barely a breeze.

Fog begins to form tonight and into Sunday morning. The afternoon is looking spectacular if you have any outdoor plans with warm weather and some sun.

Clouds filter in for the start of the work week. There is a good chance for showers and storms as we go into midweek.