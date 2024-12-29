Damaging winds and an isolated tornado possible Sunday morning as storms move through

Warm and humid air has dominated the area Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s just after sunset. Overnight, temperatures remain in the mid to upper 60s as a frontal system from the west approaches the area. Overcast skies will remain in place throughout the overnight hours with some spotty showers developing just before midnight. Scattered showers move into the area over the course of the early morning hours before widespread rain and thunder activity is expected just after sunrise Sunday morning.

While most of the area will not see severe impacts, a few storms that do reach severe criteria have the potential to produce damaging winds, small hail, and an isolated tornado. Since an exact point on the map where the strongest storms will move through cannot be explicitly forecast at this time, it is important to have multiple ways to receive alerts as you head to bed tonight. Make sure to turn emergency alerts on in your smartphone settings and tune into ABC 27 First To Know Weather if a tornado warning is issued for your area Sunday morning.

Showers and storms will linger across the area heading into the later part of the morning and early afternoon. The frontal system pushes rain activity out of the Big Bend and Southwest Georgia by the middle part of Sunday afternoon, but it will stay warm and humid with highs peaking in the low to mid 70s. Skies will also start to clear at this time, bringing out peaks of sunshine that become more common as the afternoon rolls on.

After Sunday's storms, the last few days of 2024 will feature warm, dry, and mostly clear conditions. Highs reach the mid 70s with lows in the 50s Monday and Tuesday, with cooler temperatures forecast by the end of the week. A frontal system brings highs down into the 60s and lows in the 40s New Year's Day, with the weekend bringing lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s. Skies are expected to remain dry over the course of the week.

Stay tuned to ABC 27 First To Know Weather for the latest on Sunday morning's severe weather threat.