First Alert Weather Day issued for Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The WTXL First Alert Weather Team has declared Saturday a First Alert Weather Day for the Big Bend and southern Georgia. A complex of storms is going to move in from the northwest around late morning and push east across the coverage area throughout the afternoon bringing potential for damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and localized flooding. A brief tornado and some small hail also cannot be ruled out.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the viewing area under a slight risk.

The strongest storms will likely be through early-mid afternoon as the storms push through the western 2/3 of the Big Bend and southwest Georgia. The storm complex will begin to weaken by evening as it moves over Apalachee Bay and adjacent coastal areas in the eastern Big Bend and Florida's Nature Coast and Suncoast.

The main timeframe for severe potential should be roughly 11am through 6pm. We'll still see showers and storms and the localized flood threat linger into the night, but the potential for damaging winds and tornadoes will decrease quickly after the main line of storms clears out.

Widespread rainfall totals are generally forecast in the 2-5 inch range, with higher amounts possible. Amounts over 4 inches could create riverine flood issues.

